Critica Limited Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Critica Limited (ASX: CRI) successfully passed key resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, with shareholders overwhelmingly supporting the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Mr. Timothy Lindley as Director. The Spill Resolution was withdrawn following strong backing for the Remuneration Report, indicating shareholder confidence in the company’s management.

