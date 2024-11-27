Critica Limited Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Venture Minerals Limited (AU:CRI) has released an update.
Critica Limited (ASX: CRI) successfully passed key resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, with shareholders overwhelmingly supporting the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Mr. Timothy Lindley as Director. The Spill Resolution was withdrawn following strong backing for the Remuneration Report, indicating shareholder confidence in the company’s management.
