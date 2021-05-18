NTG

Criteria's plan to up stake in Naturgy clashes with IFM bid, source says

Jesús Aguado Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

CriteriaCaixa's decision to increase its stake in Spanish gas and power group Naturgy could interfere with an around 5 billion euros ($6.10 billion) takeover bid by Australian infrastructure fund IFM, a source close to the matter said.

"The idea is to partially preserve a partial Spanish ownership of a strategic company such as Naturgy," the source said, asking not to be named.

This initiative would make it more difficult for IFM to secure the 22.7% it was seeking with its own bid, the source added.

A spokeswoman for IFM in Spain, however, welcomed Criteria's plans to increase its stake in Naturgy, adding they prove Criteria intends to be a long-term shareholder in Naturgy.

IFM's spokeswoman in Madrid reiterated that its bid was subject to securing at least a 17% stake in Naturgy and therefore Criteria's plans would not necessarily bloc its bid.

Besides Criteria, Naturgy's main shareholders are private equity funds CVC and GIP with a 20.4% and a 20% stake, respectively.

Criteria, which declined to comment, had earlier announced through a statement its plans to raise its current 24.8% stake in Naturgy to under 30%, the threshold that would require it to launch a tender offer for the entire company.

Spain's Criteria, which is the main shareholder of Caixabank CABK.MC, is fully owned by the foundation of former savings bank La Caixa.

($1 = 0.8192 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

