Criteo Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Criteo S.A. (Symbol: CRTO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.24, changing hands as low as $29.75 per share. Criteo S.A. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRTO's low point in its 52 week range is $22.54 per share, with $36.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.02.

