CRITEO S.A Earnings Results: $CRTO Reports Quarterly Earnings

CRITEO S.A ($CRTO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.75 per share, beating estimates of $1.38 by $0.37. The company also reported revenue of $334,400,000, missing estimates of $334,678,044 by $-278,044.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CRTO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CRITEO S.A Insider Trading Activity

CRITEO S.A insiders have traded $CRTO stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN DAMON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 32,825 shares for an estimated $1,453,521 .

. MEGAN CLARKEN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,567 shares for an estimated $831,147 .

. BRIAN GLEASON (CRO & President, Retail Media) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,150 shares for an estimated $456,871 .

. SARAH JS GLICKMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,481 shares for an estimated $356,981.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CRITEO S.A Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of CRITEO S.A stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.