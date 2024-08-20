Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Criteo S.A. (CRTO)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 9.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $49.2 in the previous session. Criteo S.A. has gained 92.9% since the start of the year compared to the 23.5% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 4.1% return for the Zacks Internet - Software and Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 1, 2024, Criteo reported EPS of $1.08 versus consensus estimate of $0.78 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.26%.

For the current fiscal year, Criteo is expected to post earnings of $4.16 per share on $1.12 billion in revenues. This represents a 31.13% change in EPS on a 9.71% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.21 per share on $1.19 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 1.08% and 6.38%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Criteo may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Criteo has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 26.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 17.3X versus its peer group's average of 24.4X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Criteo currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Criteo passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Criteo shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does CRTO Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of CRTO have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG). RNG has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Ringcentral, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 3.41%, and for the current fiscal year, RNG is expected to post earnings of $3.65 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

Shares of Ringcentral, Inc. have gained 5.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 9.35X and a P/CF of 12.61X.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is in the top 32% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CRTO and RNG, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.