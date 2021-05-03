Criteo S.A.'s (NASDAQ:CRTO) Business Is Yet to Catch Up With Its Share Price

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 20x, you may consider Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 33.7x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Criteo hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:CRTO Price Based on Past Earnings May 3rd 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Criteo.

How Is Criteo's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Criteo would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 17%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 16% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 2.8% per annum during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 15% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's alarming that Criteo's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Criteo currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Criteo has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Criteo's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

