Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Stock Moves -1.29%: What You Should Know

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) closed the most recent trading day at $34.46, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.63%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.05% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Criteo S.A. in its upcoming release. On that day, Criteo S.A. is projected to report earnings of $0.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.61%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $246.1 million, reflecting a 11.55% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $1.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.32% and +4.26%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Criteo S.A. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Criteo S.A. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Criteo S.A. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.88. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.54 for its industry.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO)

