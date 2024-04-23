Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Criteo S.A. (CRTO) ending at $35.60, denoting a -0.68% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.69%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.83%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Criteo S.A. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 2, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.61, signifying a 32.61% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $246.1 million, reflecting a 11.55% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.54 per share and a revenue of $1.07 billion, signifying shifts of +11.32% and +4.26%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Criteo S.A. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Criteo S.A. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Criteo S.A. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.05. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.62.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, placing it within the top 13% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

