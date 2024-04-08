Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) closed the latest trading day at $35.05, indicating a -0.06% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Criteo S.A. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.61, up 32.61% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $246.1 million, reflecting a 11.55% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $1.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.32% and +4.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Criteo S.A. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Criteo S.A. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Criteo S.A. has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.92 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.16 of its industry.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.