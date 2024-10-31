Criteo price target lowered to $36 from $50 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil lowered the firm’s price target on Criteo (CRTO) to $36 from $50 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said the 3Q generally fine, but tougher comps, other factors pressure the outlook.

