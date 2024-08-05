Is Criteo (CRTO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Criteo S.A. (CRTO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Criteo S.A. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 618 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Criteo S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRTO's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CRTO has moved about 84.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 15.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Criteo S.A. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Arista Networks (ANET), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35.6%.

In Arista Networks' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Criteo S.A. is a member of the Internet - Software and Services industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.9% this year, meaning that CRTO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Arista Networks, however, belongs to the Communication - Components industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #51. The industry has moved +30.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Criteo S.A. and Arista Networks as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

