Criteo CEO Megan Clarken Plans To Retire Within Next 12 Months

August 26, 2024 — 09:30 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Criteo S.A. (CRTO), the commerce media company, said that its Chief Executive Officer Megan Clarken plans to retire within the next 12 months. To ensure a smooth transition, Clarken will continue to serve as CEO until her successor is named, at which time she will also step down from the Board. Clarken has also agreed to remain with Criteo in a senior advisor role providing services until any necessary transition is complete.

The company noted that it has initiated a search and engaged Heidrick & Struggles, a leading executive search firm, to assist in the process of identifying and evaluating both internal and external candidates.

