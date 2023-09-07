News & Insights

CRISPR Therapeutics: Rodger Novak To Step Down As President And Chairman

September 07, 2023 — 08:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) announced that Rodger Novak, President and Chairman of the Board of CRISPR, has elected to leave the company, effective as of September 15, 2023. As of that date, Samarth Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics, will succeed Novak as Chairman of the Board of CRISPR Therapeutics and will continue serving as CEO.

Samarth Kulkarni, CEO, said: "He was instrumental in defining the business model of the company in its early days, establishing key collaborations, and shepherding the initial public offering and the early-stage development of exa-cel, our investigational therapy for severe sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia currently under regulatory review for commercial use."

