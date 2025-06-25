CRISPR Therapeutics vs. Intellia: Which Gene Editing Stock Holds More Potential?

CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP and Intellia Therapeutics NTLA are leading developers of therapies that utilize the Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology. While CRSP is the first and only company in the world to market a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy, NTLA is evaluating two gene therapy candidates based on this technology in late-stage development.

But which one makes for a better investment pick today? Let's examine the fundamentals of the two stocks to make a prudent choice.

The Case for CRSP

In late 2023/early 2024, CRISPR achieved a breakthrough in medical science after securing approval for Casgevy (exa-cel) across several countries, including the United States and Europe. This marks the first-ever authorization/approval for a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy anywhere in the world.

Casgevy is approved for treating two debilitating blood disorders, sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT). The therapy was developed in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX, which is responsible for global development and commercialization.

Despite the groundbreaking nature of the Vertex-partnered therapy, commercial uptake has been slow due to the complexity of the treatment process. To support broader access, VRTX has activated over 65 authorized treatment centers (ATCs) globally, with nearly 90 patients having completed cell collection as of May 1. New patient starts are expected to grow throughout this year.

Apart from Casgevy, CRSP boasts multiple other CRISPR candidates in its pipeline. It is advancing two CAR-T therapy candidates — CTX112 (for CD9-positive B-cell malignancies and autoimmune disorders) and CTX131 (for solid tumors and hematological malignancies) — in separate early-stage studies. Updates from all these studies are expected this year.

The success with an ex-vivo therapy like Casgevy has also prompted CRISPR Therapeutics to explore the in vivo space. Last month, CRSP reported encouraging initial data from an early-stage study on CTX310, its investigational in vivo CRISPR-based gene therapy, designed to target ANGPTL3 for the treatment of atherosclerotic heart disease. A single dose demonstrated dose-dependent decreases in low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and triglyceride (TG) levels.

Unlike ex-vivo therapies, where cells are removed, modified and then inserted back into one’s body, in vivo therapies involve infusing new genes directly into the body. The CTX310 results have raised excitement around the company’s second in vivo candidate, CTX320, which is designed to target lipoprotein(a). A readout on this candidate is expected soon. CRISPR Therapeutics also intends to advance two more in vivo programs into the clinic by year-end.

However, pipeline setbacks remain a concern as CRSP’s pipeline is still in early-stage development. Casgevy also faces competition from chronic therapies like Bristol Myers’ Reblozyl for TDT and Novartis’ Adakveo for SCD.

The Case for NTLA

Intellia is one of the few biotech stocks that has shown immense potential in this space. Unlike CRISPR Therapeutics, which initially focused on ex vivo therapies, Intellia took a different approach by focusing on the more complex in vivo approach.

The company is currently advancing two late-stage in vivo candidates — lonvo-z (or, NTLA-2002) for hereditary angioedema (HAE) and nex-z (or, NTLA-2001) for transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis.

In January, Intellia dosed the first patient in the pivotal phase III HAELO study evaluating lonvo-z for HAE. Enrollment in this study is expected to be completed in third-quarter 2025. Lonvo-z is designed to prevent HAE attacks by suppressing the plasma kallikrein activity. NTLA plans to submit a regulatory filing for the therapy with the FDA in second-half 2026.

The company’s second candidate, nex-z, is being developed in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN. This Regeneron-partnered therapy is being evaluated in two late-stage studies — MAGNITUDE and MAGNITUDE-2 — for ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) and ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN), respectively.

At the onset of 2025, Intellia initiated a strategic reorganization focused on prioritizing the development of its late-stage candidates. As part of this initiative, it stopped the development of some research programs, including the in vivo gene insertion candidate, NTLA-3001, for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) associated lung disease. The company is looking to reduce its current workforce by nearly 27% before year-end.

Yet, Intellia's biggest challenge lies in its lack of an approved product in its portfolio. Recently, the company suffered a major setback with nex-z development after it reported that a participant in the MAGNITUDE study experienced grade 4 liver transaminase elevations, indicating a notable increase in liver enzymes. Though the company claims that this adverse event is resolving without hospitalization or medical interference, it has raised concerns about the therapy’s safety in the long run.

How Do Estimates Compare for CRSP & NTLA?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRISPR’s 2025 sales implies a year-over-year increase of 7% while loss estimates per share are expected to widen about 28%. Loss estimates for both 2025 and 2026 have widened over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Devoid of a marketed product, we expect NTLA’s 2025 loss per share to improve nearly 20%. Loss estimates for 2025 and 2026 have narrowed over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance and Valuation of CRSP & NTLA

Year to date, shares of CRSP have risen 19%, while those of NTLA have plummeted 18%. In comparison, the industry has declined 4%, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CRISPR Therapeutics seems to be more expensive than Intellia Therapeutics, going by the price/book (P/B) ratio. CRSP’s shares currently trade at 2.21 times trailing book value, higher than 1.27 for NTLA.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRSP or NTLA: Which Is a Better Pick?

Both CRISPR and Intellia have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which makes choosing one stock over the other difficult. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Though both companies are innovating in gene editing, CRISPR Therapeutics seems to be the safer pick at present (despite its pricey valuation). CRSP holds an edge since it already has a marketed product and a strong cash balance of $1.9 billion (as of March 2025-end). Though Intellia’s cash balance was $707 million as of March 31, its lack of a stable revenue stream remains a concern.

While Intellia’s pipeline is in late-stage development, the recent setback for nex-z has cast a negative sentiment around the stock. On the contrary, CRISPR’s broader pipeline, spanning across both in vivo and ex vivo therapies, offers greater diversification to investors, despite being in early-stage development. We believe there is room for growth in CRSP stock, driven by solid fundamentals and a recent positive uptrend in stock price movement.

