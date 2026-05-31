CRISPR Therapeutics vs. Editas Medicine: Which Gene Editing Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

CRISPR Therapeutics holds a first-mover advantage as a commercial-stage leader with an approved gene-editing therapy on the market.

Editas Medicine is strategically pivoting toward in vivo gene editing to target a broader range of serious genetic diseases.

Weighing the pros and cons of these genomic medicine pioneers provides insight into which makes a better investment.

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Gene-editing technology has moved from science fiction to clinical reality, forcing investors to choose between commercial leaders and early-stage innovators. Deciding between CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) requires weighing current sales against long-term potential.

CRISPR Therapeutics focuses on high-profile hemoglobinopathy treatments through a major partnership, while Editas is strategically targeting in vivo gene editing. Both represent the cutting edge of genomic medicine, but they offer vastly different financial profiles and risk levels for individual investors in 2026.

The case for CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines like CASGEVY for sickle cell disease. It serves markets in hemoglobinopathies and oncology while centering its research and development operations in Massachusetts. Because Vertex Pharmaceuticals handles all commercialization activities for CASGEVY, the company's revenue is entirely tied to this single partner. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

In its 2025 fiscal year, revenue generated from grants totaled $3.5 million, compared to the $35 million in upfront payments provided by Vertex in the prior year. This contributed to a net loss of $581.6 million, and the company reported a net margin of negative 16,570% for the period. The year-over-year trend reflects the transition toward commercializing its lead therapy rather than relying on one-time milestone payments.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.2x. This ratio compares total debt to the value of shareholder equity, indicating a conservative amount of leverage. The current ratio, which measures a company's ability to cover short-term debts with assets like cash, was nearly 13.3x. Free cash flow for the year was negative $345.9 million, representing the cash burned to support ongoing research and commercialization.

The case for Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine is focused on translating CRISPR technology into in vivo medicines, which are therapies delivered directly into the patient's body. The company operates within the market for biotech stocks and relies on collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb and Vertex Pharmaceuticals for funding. Because these licenses represent its only committed potential source of funds, this high concentration of revenue sources increases risk for investors.

During the 2025 fiscal year, revenue was $40.5 million, representing growth of approximately 25.4% compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of $160.1 million and a net margin of negative 395%. This figure highlights the high costs associated with developing complex genomic therapies before they reach the commercial market.

The company ended the December 2025 period with a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 2.8x. This ratio compares total debt to the value of shareholder equity. Its current ratio was roughly 3.5x, suggesting it maintains enough liquid assets to meet its immediate financial obligations. Free cash flow for the fiscal year was negative $165.8 million, which is the net cash used in operations after spending on physical equipment.

Risk profile comparison

CRISPR Therapeutics faces significant dependency on Vertex Pharmaceuticals for the commercial success of its lead product, which limits its control over the timing of revenue. The company also deals with ongoing legal challenges, including a 2025 patent infringement lawsuit. Furthermore, the novel nature of its gene-editing platform introduces risks of clinical holds or regulatory denials if safety issues arise.

Editas Medicine is heavily reliant on a single preclinical candidate, meaning any setbacks in early testing could severely impact its valuation. It also faces intense competition from larger firms in the crowded cell therapy space. Additionally, a lack of internal manufacturing facilities forces the company to depend on third-party providers, creating potential for supply chain disruptions.

Valuation comparison

Editas Medicine looks cheaper based on its P/S ratio, which compares market value to sales, while CRISPR Therapeutics has a Forward P/E measuring price against future earnings estimates.

Metric CRISPR Therapeutics AG Editas Medicine Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 23.4x n/a 27.5x P/S ratio 5,190x 8x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLV sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Because CRISPR Therapeutics and Editas Medicine are both early-stage healthcare companies, they hold a lot of risk for investors. At this point, deciding which gene editing stock to invest in comes down to the individual investor’s risk tolerance.

CRISPR Therapeutics’ CASGEVY solution was the the first-ever FDA-approved CRISPR therapy. This gives it a leg up on Editas, which has yet to achieve FDA approval on its offerings. Without the FDA’s blessing, no sales can happen.

Moreover, CRISPR Therapeutics reported cash of $423.3 million at the end of the first quarter and $2.7 billion in total assets. Its 13.3x current ratio is strong, and positions the company to get to the point where its therapies can begin to collect sales.

Editas has the potential for greater share price upside. Its far lower P/S ratio indicates its stock valuation is reasonable, while CRISPR Therapeutics is far too expensive. That said, its balance sheet is not as strong with cash of $146.6 million and total assets of $186.5 million compared to total liabilities of $159.2 million. The company announced the issuance of more stock on May 26 as a way to raise funds, which dilutes shareholder equity.

Examining the pros and cons of these two gene therapy companies, my pick would be CRISPR Therapeutics because it is in a financially stronger position, and further along in getting its solutions to market.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bristol Myers Squibb, CRISPR Therapeutics, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool recommends Editas Medicine. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.