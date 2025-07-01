CRISPR Therapeutics Unusual Options Activity

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 8 options trades for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) summing a total amount of $259,313.

At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 75,415.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $42.5 and $55.0 for CRISPR Therapeutics, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of CRISPR Therapeutics stands at 576.75, with a total volume reaching 5,779.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in CRISPR Therapeutics, situated within the strike price corridor from $42.5 to $55.0, throughout the last 30 days.

CRISPR Therapeutics 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRSP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.0 $1.7 $1.7 $42.50 $47.4K 19 279 CRSP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.9 $1.7 $1.9 $55.00 $46.1K 797 1.6K CRSP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.7 $1.6 $1.7 $55.00 $40.4K 797 1.4K CRSP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.55 $1.35 $1.54 $55.00 $38.7K 797 942 CRSP CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $6.0 $5.8 $6.0 $42.50 $30.0K 748 50

About CRISPR Therapeutics

Crispr Therapeutics is a gene editing company focused on the development of Crispr/Cas9-based therapeutics. Crispr/Cas9 stands for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (Crispr)/Crispr-associated protein 9 (Cas9), which is a revolutionary technology for precisely altering specific sequences of genomic DNA. The company is focused on using this technology to treat genetically defined diseases. Crispr's first approved drug is Casgevy, which was developed in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals and targets sickle-cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, which have high unmet medical needs. The company is advancing a variety of gene editing programs in immuno-oncology, cardiovascular, and a stem cell-derived therapy to treat Type 1 diabetes.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CRISPR Therapeutics, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of CRISPR Therapeutics

With a trading volume of 1,593,796, the price of CRSP is up by 0.78%, reaching $49.02.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

Expert Opinions on CRISPR Therapeutics

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $76.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Chardan Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for CRISPR Therapeutics, targeting a price of $82. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $65. * An analyst from Clear Street downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $45. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $105. * An analyst from JMP Securities has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $86.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for CRSP

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Clear Street Downgrades Buy Hold Jun 2025 Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform

