Is CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Too Risky to Buy Right Now?

CRISPR obtained approval for Casgevy back in 2023, but the rollout has been slow.

In 2025, the company incurred a loss of more than $580 million.

Its cash position, however, remains strong.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a company that can potentially help revolutionize healthcare. Its gene-editing therapies can be game changers for patients living with illnesses and conditions that might otherwise be difficult to treat.

The company already has a promising approved therapy in Casgevy, which regulators first approved in 2023 to treat patients with sickle cell disease. It has also obtained approval as a treatment for transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.

But the issue with CRISPR is that it's been a slow rollout, and its business continues to incur significant losses. Is it still too risky a stock to buy right now? Should you consider holding off on buying CRISPR Therapeutics?

CRISPR may not be profitable for a while

One of the biggest problems with Casgevy is that its list price is a staggering $2.2 million. It's still justifiable in the eyes of healthcare experts because it is a one-time treatment that is effective and can potentially save patients time and money over the long term. The good news is that CRISPR is seeing progress, noting that patient initiations were up almost threefold last year, and the company sees "continued momentum going into 2026."

This still doesn't mean a whole lot for the healthcare business at this stage, unfortunately. CRISPR shares in the profits on Casgevy with its development partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals, so it won't reap all of the rewards from the therapy. Last year, CRISPR incurred a hefty net loss of $581.6 million, which was higher than the $366.3 million loss it incurred in 2024. The company's expenses have been rising as it rolls out Casgevy, and profitability may not be on the horizon just yet.

Is CRISPR's stock worth buying today?

CRISPR is a bit of a risky stock to own simply because it isn't profitable today, and may not be for some time. But with a strong cash position, the business isn't in danger of running out of money anytime soon. As of the end of last year, CRISPR had around $2 billion in cash and marketable securities on its books. It used up $345 million in 2025 over the course of its regular day-to-day operations. As long as that doesn't drastically worsen, the company should be in a good position to handle its current rate of cash burn without having to rely on significant stock offerings in the near future.

The company does have a lot of long-term potential with Casgevy and other therapies in its pipeline, but investors who buy the stock will need to accept at least some risk. This is a promising growth investment to add to your portfolio, but holding onto CRISPR's stock will require some patience.

