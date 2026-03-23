CRISPR Therapeutics Stock: Is It a Bargain Buy Right Now?

Key Points

CRISPR recently raised nearly $600 million through a private offering, which weighed down its share price.

The company has an approved therapy in Casgevy, but its business remains deeply unprofitable.

CRISPR's financial position, however, remains strong.

10 stocks we like better than CRISPR Therapeutics ›

Finding a quality mid-cap stock to invest in can lead to huge returns for investors down the road. These are the types of companies that are still in their early growth stages and that can possess significant upside. There is some unavoidable risk and uncertainty, and the key is to ensure you don't take on too much.

One stock that's been on my watch list for a while is CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). The company has an intriguing business, as not only could it generate a lot of revenue in the future, but it may also be a potential acquisition target. It has an approved gene-editing therapy, Casgevy, and there's hope that CRISPR may obtain additional approvals in the future.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

This year, the healthcare stock is down 9% after recently announcing an offering. Could it be a bargain buy right now?

The company recently completed a private offering

On March 16, CRISPR announced that it completed a private offering of convertible senior notes, raising net proceeds of $585.2 million, which it will use for general corporate purposes. Issuing convertible notes is dilutive as they can be converted into equity in the future, and this offering has had a negative impact on CRISPR's share price; in the past month, the stock has declined by 12%.

The offering also highlights the growing need for CRISPR to raise cash in order to grow its business. The company generated just $3.5 million in revenue last year (all from grants), and its net loss of $581.6 million grew from $366.3 million in the previous year. The company shares in the profits on Casgevy with its development partner, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, so despite the therapy generating $116 million in revenue last year, it didn't result in a big improvement on CRISPR's bottom line.

Why CRISPR could be a good low-risk move for the long run

CRISPR is incurring some significant losses, but its financial position hasn't drastically worsened over the past year, as its working capital remains around $1.8 billion (as it was at the end of 2024). Meanwhile, the company has multiple projects in its pipeline that have potential, including CTX211, a treatment for Type 1 diabetes.

Overall, the stock is not as risky as other up-and-coming biotechs. CRISPR has an approved therapy in Casgevy that is still in its early growth stages, plus it has plenty of financial resources to help grow its business in other areas. At a market cap of around $4.6 billion, it may become a whole lot more valuable in the future. While I wouldn't call it a bargain because there's still some risk here, this is the type of mid-cap stock that may be worth taking a chance on, given its potential upside.

Should you buy stock in CRISPR Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in CRISPR Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CRISPR Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $495,179!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,058,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 898% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 23, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.