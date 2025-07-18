CRISPR Therapeutics Stock (CRSP) Opinions on 52-Week High and Insider Purchase

Recent discussions on X about CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) have been buzzing with excitement following the company's stock hitting a 52-week high of $62.32 and news of a significant insider purchase by a director amounting to $52 million. Many users are pointing to the company's advancements in gene-editing therapies, particularly new data from its Phase 1 CTX310 trial showing promising results in reducing triglycerides and LDL cholesterol, as a key driver of interest. This momentum has fueled a surge of over 45% in the stock price over the past month, as noted in posts on the platform.

While the enthusiasm is palpable, some voices on X have tempered expectations by highlighting the volatility often associated with biotech stocks and the uncertainty of long-term clinical outcomes. There is also mention of the broader competitive landscape in gene editing, with users comparing CRSP to peers and debating its position in the market. The insider buy has been interpreted by many as a strong signal of confidence in the company’s future, though the discussion remains dynamic and multifaceted.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

CRISPR Therapeutics Insider Trading Activity

CRISPR Therapeutics insiders have traded $CRSP stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SIMEON GEORGE has made 3 purchases buying 989,812 shares for an estimated $51,499,918 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SAMARTH KULKARNI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 61,394 shares for an estimated $3,050,070 .

. JAMES R. KASINGER (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,693 shares for an estimated $920,052 .

. JOHN GREENE purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $313,947

RAJU PRASAD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,959 shares for an estimated $247,833 .

. JULIANNE BRUNO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,435 shares for an estimated $147,300 .

. NAIMISH PATEL (Chief Medical Officer) sold 3,932 shares for an estimated $141,316

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CRISPR Therapeutics Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CRISPR Therapeutics Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRSP in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/27/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRSP forecast page.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRSP recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $CRSP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $73.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gil Blum from Needham set a target price of $81.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Bill Maughan from Clear Street set a target price of $45.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Edward Tenthoff from Piper Sandler set a target price of $105.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Silvan Tuerkcan from JMP Securities set a target price of $86.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Mitchell Kapoor from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $65.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a target price of $82.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $42.0 on 05/09/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.