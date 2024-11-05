Crispr Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS ($1.01), consensus ($1.42)

Reports Q3 revenue $602,000, consensus $6.81M. “We continue to make significant progress across our pipeline of in vivo and ex vivo CRISPR-based therapies,” said Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP). “In addition to the continued momentum of CASGEVY’s launch, we are pleased to share that CASGEVY has received regulatory approvals for the treatment of patients 12 years of age and older with SCD or TDT in Switzerland and Canada. In parallel, we remain focused on advancing our portfolio of clinical trials across oncology, autoimmune, diabetes and cardiovascular indications in a capital efficient manner. We look forward to a number of important data catalysts over the next 9-12 months as we advance our portfolio.”

