CRISPR Therapeutics to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect investors to focus on the sales performance of CRISPR Therapeutics’ CRSP sole-marketed product, Casgevy, and other pipeline updates when the company reports its second-quarter 2025 results.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s top line is pegged at $6.6 million, while the same for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of $1.47 per share.

Year to date, shares of CRISPR Therapeutics have rallied 64.6% against the industry’s decline of 9.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s see how things might have shaped up before the announcement.

Factors Shaping CRSP's Upcoming Results

CRISPR Therapeutics’ top line currently includes grants and collaboration revenues from its partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX.

CRSP and partner VRTX’s one-shot gene therapy, Casgevy, was approved in late 2023/early 2024 for two blood disorders — sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia — in the United States and Europe and several other countries.

Casgevy is the first marketed product in CRSP’s portfolio. Vertex leads the global development and commercialization of Casgevy under the terms of the 2021 agreement, with support from CRISPR Therapeutics.

In the last reported quarter, CRSP did not separately mention any royalty/sales revenues related to Casgevy. Vertex recorded $14.2 million in sales from Casgevy in the first quarter of 2025. Casgevy sales surged 77.5% on a sequential basis in the last reported quarter, reflecting strong adoption already.

Sales of Casgevy should be higher in the second quarter of 2025. Our model estimates for CRISPR’s share of the gene therapy sales are pegged at $4.5 million in the second quarter.

Investors will be keen to get more updates related to the commercial progress of Casgevy on the upcoming earnings call.

CRISPR Therapeutics is pursuing the development of CRISPR candidates to create novel CAR-T cell therapies. The company is currently focused on the development of two next-generation CAR-T therapy candidates — CTX112 (for CD9-positive B-cell malignancies and autoimmune disorders) and CTX131 (for solid tumors and hematological malignancies) — in separate phase I/II studies. Updates from all these studies are expected on the upcoming earnings call.

CRISPR Therapeutics is also currently studying its first two in-vivo candidates, CTX310 and CTX320, in separate phase I studies targeting ANGPTL3 and lipoprotein(a), respectively.

Last month, the company announced updated data from the first 10 patients across the first four cohorts of the phase I study on CTX310. The data showed that a single dose of CTX310 demonstrated dose-dependent decreases in low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and triglyceride (TG) levels, with peak reduction of up to 82% in TG and up to 86% in LDL.

Operating expenses are most likely to have increased in the to-be-reported quarter due to higher collaboration expenses.

CRSP's Earnings Surprise History

CRISPR Therapeutics has a mixed history of earnings surprises. The company beat on earnings in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, delivering an average surprise of 13.16%. In the last reported quarter, CRSP delivered a negative earnings surprise of 24.41%.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG Price and EPS Surprise

CRISPR Therapeutics AG price-eps-surprise | CRISPR Therapeutics AG Quote

What Our Model Predicts for CRSP Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CRISPR Therapeutics this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CRSP’s Earnings ESP: CRISPR Therapeutics has an Earnings ESP of -11.09% as the Most Accurate Estimate currently stands at a loss of $1.63 per share and the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of $1.47 per share.

CRSP’s Zacks Rank: CRISPR Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

