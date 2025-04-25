CRISPR Therapeutics to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect investors to focus on the sales numbers of CRISPR Therapeutics’ CRSP sole-marketed product, Casgevy, and other pipeline updates when it reports first-quarter 2025 results.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $5.2 million, while the same for earnings is pegged at a loss of $1.27 per share. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar)

Year to date, shares of CRISPR Therapeutics have lost 0.7% compared with the industry’s decline of 5.8%.



Factors Shaping CRSP's Upcoming Results

CRISPR Therapeutics’ top line currently includes grants and collaboration revenues from its partnership with large-cap biotech Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX.

CRSP and partner VRTX’s one-shot gene therapy, Casgevy, was approved in late 2023/early 2024 for two blood disorders — sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia — in the United States and Europe and several other countries.

Casgevy is the first marketed product in CRSP’s portfolio. Vertex leads the global development and commercialization of Casgevy under the terms of the 2021 agreement, with support from CRISPR Therapeutics.

In the previous quarter, CRSP did not mention separately any royalty/sales revenue related to Casgevy. Vertex recorded $8 million from Casgevy sales in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Sales of Casgevy should be higher in the first quarter of 2025. Investors will look out for royalty/sales revenue numbers from Casgevy at the first-quarter conference call.

Investors will be keen to get more updates related to the commercial progress of Casgevy at the upcoming earnings call.

Besides Casgevy, CRISPR Therapeutics is pursuing the development of CRISPR candidates to create novel CAR-T cell therapies. The company is currently focused on the development of two next-generation CAR-T therapy candidates — CTX112 (targeting CD19-positive B-cell malignancies) and CTX131 (targeting relapsed or refractory solid tumors) — in separate phase I/II studies. It is also evaluating these candidates in other early-stage studies — one evaluating CTX131 for hematological malignancies and the other evaluating CTX112 in systemic lupus erythematosus indication. Updates from all these studies are expected during the upcoming earnings call.

Apart from immuno-oncology candidates, CRSP is currently studying its first two in-vivo candidates, CTX310 and CTX320, in separate phase I clinical studies targeting ANGPTL3 and lipoprotein(a), respectively.

Operating expenses are likely to have declined in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Surprise History

CRISPR Therapeutics has a mixed history of earnings surprises. The company beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 22.33%. In the last reported quarter, CRSP delivered an earnings surprise of 61.74%.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG Price and EPS Surprise

CRISPR Therapeutics AG price-eps-surprise | CRISPR Therapeutics AG Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for CRISPR Therapeutics this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: CRISPR Therapeutics has an Earnings ESP of -6.05% as the Most Accurate Estimate currently stands at a loss of $1.35 per share and the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of $1.27 per share.

Zacks Rank: CRSP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering from the healthcare space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

CytomX Therapeutics CTMX has an Earnings ESP of +38.89% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CytomX Therapeutics’ shares have plunged 25.6% year to date. CTMX beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other one, delivering an average surprise of 180.70%.

Blueprint Medicines BPMC has an Earnings ESP of +84.44% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Blueprint Medicines stock has lost 1.3% year to date. BPMC beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other one, delivering an average surprise of 13.10%.

