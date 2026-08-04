CRISPR Therapeutics' Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP incurred second-quarter 2026 loss of 94 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.10. The company had incurred a loss of $2.40 in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues were $10.2 million in the second quarter (comprising $10 million in collaboration revenue and the rest from grant revenues), which also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7 million. In the year-ago period, CRSP had recorded total revenues of $0.89 million, which comprised only grant revenues.

Year to date, shares of CRISPR Therapeutics have lost 5.4% while the industry has risen 2.8%.



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CRSP Boasts Robust Casgevy Sales Momentum

CRISPR Therapeutics and partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ VRTX CRISPR/Cas9 gene therapy, Casgevy, is approved across the United States and Europe for two blood disorder indications — sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT). Per the deal terms, Vertex leads global development, manufacturing and commercialization of Casgevy and splits program costs and profits worldwide with CRISPR Therapeutics in a 60:40 ratio.

The FDA recently approved Casgevy for use in children aged two years and older with SCD or TDT. Regulatory filings were also completed in Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom for children aged five to 11 years. In May, Vertex secured reimbursement in Germany for eligible patients aged 12 years and older.

Vertex recorded Casgevy sales of $76 million in the second quarter of 2026. Sales increased 78% sequentially and 151% year over year, reflecting continued commercial uptake.

CRISPR Therapeutics Controls Quarterly Costs

Research and development expenses were $67.2 million in the second quarter, down 3.9% year over year. The decline primarily reflected lower employee and facility-related expenses, partly offset by higher license fees.

General and administrative expenses declined 6.9% to $17.6 million, mainly due to lower employee-related costs, including stock-based compensation. Collaboration expense, net, fell 10.8% to $40.3 million, driven by an increase in CRSP’s share of Casgevy revenues under the Vertex collaboration economics.

Acquired in-process research and development expenses were $2.5 million compared with $96.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The prior-year amount reflected costs related to the company’s agreement with Sirius Therapeutics.

CRSP exited June with $2.36 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, down from $2.44 billion at the end of March 2026. The sizeable cash position provides CRISPR Therapeutics with resources to support commercialization activities and advance its diversified clinical pipeline. Multiple clinical updates are expected during the second half of 2026.

CRSP’s Pipeline Updates

CRISPR Therapeutics continues to prioritize CTX310, an investigational gene-editing therapy targeting ANGPTL3. The candidate is advancing in a phase Ib study for severe hypertriglyceridemia and refractory hypercholesterolemia, with U.S. studies initiated and ex-U.S. studies ongoing. An update on this study is expected in the second half of 2026.

CRSP initiated a phase I study of CTX340 in patients with refractory hypertension after receiving FDA clearance. It also started a phase I study of CTX460 for treating alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

The preclinical CTX321 program, which targets elevated lipoprotein(a), is progressing through investigational new drug and clinical trial application-enabling studies. An update is expected later in 2026.

Zugo-cel, CRSP’s allogeneic CAR-T candidate, is being evaluated across autoimmune diseases and blood cancers. Two ongoing phase I autoimmune basket studies cover rheumatology indications and hematologic disorders, including systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, inflammatory myositis, immune thrombocytopenic purpura and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

A third phase I study has begun targeting various autoimmune neurologic diseases. Enrollment continues across the broader autoimmune program, with additional updates expected in the second half of 2026.

In immuno-oncology, the phase I/II study of zugo-cel in B-cell malignancies remains underway. CRSP is also evaluating zugo-cel with Eli Lilly’s Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib) in aggressive B-cell lymphomas. Several updates are expected in the second half of 2026.

The company’s siRNA candidate, CTX611, is advancing in a phase II study for patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty (TKA). CRSP expects to provide an update in the second half of 2026.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CRISPR Therapeutics AG price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CRISPR Therapeutics AG Quote

CRSP’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CRISPR Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Repligen RGEN and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Repligen’s 2026 earnings per share have risen from $1.99 to $2.06, while estimates for 2027 have increased from $2.57 to $2.62 during the same time. RGEN shares have declined 10.2% year to date.

Repligen’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.80%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.97 to $3.02, while estimates for 2027 have increased from $4.81 to $5.31 during the same time. LQDA shares have surged 143.1% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

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CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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