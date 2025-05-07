CRISPR Therapeutics Q1 Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates, Stock Tanks

CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP reported first-quarter 2025 loss of $1.58 per share, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.27 per share. In the year-ago period, the company had recorded a loss of $1.43 per share.

Total revenues, comprising only grant revenues, amounted to $0.86 million in the quarter, which significantly missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5 million. In the year-ago period, the company recorded total revenues of $0.5 million, which also comprised grant revenues.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics were down almost 12% on Tuesday due to the weak quarterly performance.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics have lost 15.8% so far this year compared with the industry’s decline of 2.3%.



CRISPR Therapeutics and partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ VRTX CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy, Casgevy, was approved for two blood disorder indications, sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT), in several countries in 2023/2024.

Vertex recorded Casgevy sales of $14.2 million in the first quarter. Vertex, on the first-quarter conference call, mentioned that more than 65 authorized treatment centers or ATCs were activated in all regions where Casgevy is approved. More than 90 patients have initiated cell collection. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Vertex leads global development, manufacturing, and commercialization of Casgevy and splits program costs and profits worldwide in a 60:40 ratio with CRISPR Therapeutics. Vertex’s shares also declined 10% on Tuesday due to disappointing first-quarter results and lower-than-expected sales of its new drugs, Casgevy, Alyftrek and Journavx.

More on CRSP’s Q1 Results

Research and development expenses declined around 5% year over year to $72.5 million due to reduced employee-related costs.

General and administrative expenses increased 7.2% year over year to $19.3 million in the quarter.

Collaboration expense, net, was $57.5 million in the first quarter, compared with $47.0 million in the year-ago quarter, due to costs related to Casgevy, partially offset by Casgevy product sales.

As of March 31, 2025, the company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $1.86 billion compared with $1.90 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

CRSP’s Pipeline Updates

Management is currently evaluating two in-vivo candidates, CTX310 and CTX320, in separate phase I clinical studies targeting ANGPTL3 and lipoprotein(a) or Lp(a), respectively, for treating atherosclerotic heart disease.

CTX310 is being evaluated in a dose escalation study targeting ANGPTL3 in four patient groups with elevated low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or triglyceride (TG) levels or both.

Along with the earnings results, CRSP announced initial top-line data from the first 10 patients across the first four cohorts of the phase I study on CTX310. The data showed that a single dose of CTX310 demonstrated dose-dependent decreases in LDL and TG levels, with peak reduction of up to 82% in TG and up to 81% in LDL.

CTX320 is being evaluated in a phase I study targeting the LPA gene in patients with elevated Lp(a), a genetically determined risk factor associated with increased incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events. Update from this study is expected in the second quarter of 2025.

CRSP is conducting separate phase I/II studies on its next-generation allogeneic CAR T product candidates, CTX112 and CTX13, targeting CD19 and CD70, respectively, across multiple indications

CTX112 is being developed for hematologic malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Updates from both these studies are expected in mid-2025.

CRSP is conducting two separate phase I/II studies on CTX131 for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, with updates expected later this year.

CRSP’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CRISPR Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are ADMA Biologics ADMA and Immunocore Holdings IMCR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings per share have increased from 69 cents to 71 cents for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from 87 cents to 93 cents. Year to date, shares of ADMA have rallied 34.8%.

ADMA’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 32.80%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s loss per share have narrowed from $1.66 per share to $1.50 per share for 2025. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $2.46 per share to $1.68 per share. Year to date, shares of IMCR have declined 4.8%.

IMCR’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, the average surprise being 31.91%.

