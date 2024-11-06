Crispr Therapeutics price target lowered to $55 from $59 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) to $55 from $59 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company Q3 update highlighted the CTX112 ASH abstract in B-cell malignancies with encouraging initial efficacy, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CRSP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.