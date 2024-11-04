Crispr Therapeutics options imply 8.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) is normal with calls leading puts 5:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 8.9%, or $4.56, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.4%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CRSP:
- CRSP Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake, Shifts Focus to This Lesser-Known Stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment bought 47.8K shares of Crispr Therapeutics today
- Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment bought 34K shares of Crispr Therapeutics today
- AstraZeneca, CSPC deal shows Lp(a) space remains hot, says BMO Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.