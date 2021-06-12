CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 114% Share Price Gain

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) share price has soared 114% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! In more good news, the share price has risen 12% in thirty days.

With just US$1,101,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers CRISPR Therapeutics to have proven its business plan. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that CRISPR Therapeutics has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Of course, if you time it right, high risk investments like this can really pay off, as CRISPR Therapeutics investors might know.

CRISPR Therapeutics has plenty of cash in the bank, with cash in excess of all liabilities sitting at US$1.7b, when it last reported (March 2021). That allows management to focus on growing the business, and not worry too much about raising capital. And with the share price up 95% per year, over 3 years , the market is focussed on that blue sky potential. The image below shows how CRISPR Therapeutics' balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

NasdaqGM:CRSP Debt to Equity History June 12th 2021

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. One thing you can do is check if company insiders are buying shares. If they are buying a significant amount of shares, that's certainly a good thing. Luckily we are in a position to provide you with this free chart of insider buying (and selling).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that CRISPR Therapeutics shareholders have gained 112% (in total) over the last year. That gain actually surpasses the 29% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for CRISPR Therapeutics you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

