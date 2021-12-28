CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) shareholders are still up 280% over 5 years despite pulling back 5.0% in the past week

Some CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 31% over the last three months. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. We think most investors would be happy with the 280% return, over that period. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 54% drop, in the last year.

Although CRISPR Therapeutics has shed US$313m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, CRISPR Therapeutics became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:CRSP Earnings Per Share Growth December 28th 2021

We know that CRISPR Therapeutics has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on CRISPR Therapeutics' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 22% in the last year, CRISPR Therapeutics shareholders lost 54%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 31%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CRISPR Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for CRISPR Therapeutics (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.