CRISPR Therapeutics Inks Collaboration Deal to Develop siRNA Therapies

CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP announced that it has entered into a collaboration deal with San Diego-based privately held company, Sirius Therapeutics, for developing and commercializing novel siRNA therapies.

The strategic partnership is likely to diversify CRISPR Therapeutics’ pipeline by adding Sirius’s lead candidate, SRSD107, a next-generation, long-acting siRNA therapy, which is being developed in early-to-mid-stage studies for the treatment of thromboembolic disorders.

SRSD107 targets Factor XI to treat thromboembolism, which affects millions of people across the world.

Year to date, shares of CRISPR Therapeutics have lost 1.8% compared with the industry’s decline of 6.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRSP’s Latest Deal & Ongoing Development of SRSD107

Per the latest agreement, CRISPR Therapeutics will make an upfront cash payment of $25 million as well as $70 million in equity to Sirius Therapeutics. The companies will jointly develop SRSD107 and share all costs and profits equally. Upon potential approval, CRSP will be responsible for the commercialization of the product in the United States, while Sirius will lead commercialization in Greater China.

CRISPR Therapeutics will also have an option to exclusively license up to two siRNA programs. The company will solely fund research activities and retain opt-in rights to lead clinical development and commercialization for each target. Sirius will be entitled to receive milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on net sales.

Data from phase I studies have shown that treatment with SRSD107 led to peak reductions of more than 93% in FXI levels and FXI activity, as well as more than a twofold increase in activated partial thromboplastin time relative to baseline.

If successfully developed, SRSD107 has the potential to be a best-in-class therapy for patients who are at risk for life-threatening thromboembolic events due to underlying co-morbid diseases such as malignancy, cardiovascular disease and hyper-coagulability.

A phase II study evaluating the safety and efficacy of SRSD107 for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty has been initiated. The objective of the study is to validate the anticoagulant benefits of SRSD107.

Casgevy Approval a Big Boost for CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics and partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ VRTX CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy, Casgevy, was approved for two blood disorder indications, sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT), in several countries in 2023/2024. This approval was a breakthrough for medical science, as it was the first for a CRISPR-based gene-editing therapy in the world. Both SCD and TDT indications have a significant unmet medical need.

Vertex leads global development, manufacturing, and commercialization of Casgevy and splits program costs and profits worldwide in a 60:40 ratio with CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics is also advancing multiple next-generation gene-edited cell therapy programs, including allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell, or CAR T, candidates for the treatment of hematological and solid tumor cancers and other autoimmune diseases.

CRSP's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CRISPR Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Halozyme Therapeutics HALO and Amarin Corporation AMRN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Halozyme’s earnings per share have increased from $4.75 to $4.95 for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from $6.27 to $6.47. Year to date, shares of HALO have risen 11.5%.

HALO’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.54%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Amarin’s loss per share have narrowed from $5.33 to $3.48 for 2025. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $4.13 to $2.67. Year to date, shares of AMRN have increased 12.4%.

AMRN’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met the same once and missed the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 24.11%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.