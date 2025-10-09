CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Surges 8.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP shares soared 8.7% in the last trading session to close at $76.78. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 31.5% gain over the past four weeks.

This rise in share price reflects growing investor optimism around CRISPR gene-editing technology. CRISPR Therapeutics remains the only company to have secured regulatory approval for a therapy based on this platform. In collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, the company markets Casgevy, which is approved to treat two blood disorders — sickle cell disease and thalassemia — across multiple regions, including the United States and Europe. CRSP is also developing a diverse pipeline, targeting immune-oncology, autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.32 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -30.7%. Revenues are expected to be $7.71 million, up 1185.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For CRISPR Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CRSP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

CRISPR Therapeutics is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Puma Biotech PBYI, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1% higher at $5.23. PBYI has returned 10% in the past month.

For Puma Biotech, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.09. This represents a change of -80% from what the company reported a year ago. Puma Biotech currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

