CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Surges: Stock Moves 6.8% Higher

CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 17.9% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

