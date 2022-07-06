CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Symbol: CRSP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.14, changing hands as high as $76.99 per share. CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRSP's low point in its 52 week range is $42.511 per share, with $150.7574 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.