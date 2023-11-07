CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected

CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP reported a net loss per share of $1.41 in the third quarter of 2023, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.98. In the year-ago period, the company had posted a loss of $2.24 per share.

In the absence of any marketed product, CRISPR Therapeutics did not record any revenues during the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues stood at $20.7 million. In the year-ago quarter, revenues were less than $0.1 million.

Quarter in Detail

In the reported quarter, research and development expenses fell 22% year over year to $90.7 million, owing to reduced variable external research and manufacturing costs.

Also, general and administrative expenses declined 32% to $18.3 million due to a fall in external professional costs.

Collaboration expenses in the quarter reached $23.4 million, down 40% year over year. The downside can be attributed to the fact that CRSP reached the $110.3 million deferral limit on costs related to the exa-cel program (being developed in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals [VRTX]) in third-quarter 2023. Last year, this limit was not reached until fourth-quarter 2022.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics have gained 25.4% year to date against the industry’s fall of 21.1%.



As of Sep 30, 2023, CRISPR Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and accounts receivables of $1.74 billion compared with $1.84 billion as of Jun 30, 2023.

Pipeline Updates

CRISPR Therapeutics developed exa-cel — an investigational ex-vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating sickle cell disease (“SCD”) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (“TDT”) — in partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

In June, CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex announced that the FDA accepted their biologics license application (BLA) submissions seeking approval for exa-cel in SCD and TDT indications and a final decision is expected by Dec 8, 2023, and Mar 30, 2024, respectively. The companies have filed similar regulatory submissions for exa-cel in Europe, which were validated in January.

Last month, an FDA advisory committee appeared satisfied with CRISPR/Vertex’s regulatory filing on exa-cel in SCD indication. This likely moves the gene therapy closer to gaining potential marketing approval from the agency.

Apart from exa-cel, CRISPR Therapeutics is developing two CAR-T cell therapy candidates — CTX110 and CTX130 — for hematological and solid-tumor cancers. The company has been enrolling patients in the phase II study evaluating CTX110 in relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. CRSP is enrolling patients in the ongoing phase I COBALT-LYM study evaluating CTX130 targeting CD70 to treat relapsed or refractory T-cell malignancies.

CRSP is advancing two next-generation CAR-T product candidates, CTX112 (targeting CD19-positive B-cell malignancies) and CTX131 (targeting relapsed or refractory solid tumors), in separate phase I/II studies. These candidates have been designed to enhance CAR-T potency.

Recently, management started a phase I study evaluating its lead in-vivo program, CTX310, designed to target ANGPTL3, which is responsible for the development of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). It also plans to move another in vivo program, CTX320, targeting lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)], into clinical development in first-half 2024.

