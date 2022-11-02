CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Q3 Earnings Top, Sales Lag Estimates

CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP reported a net loss per share of $2.24 in third-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate of a loss of $2.30 and $2.44. The company had posted a loss of $1.67 per share in the year-ago period.

CRISPR Therapeutics' total revenues, comprising grants and collaboration revenues, came in at $0.1 million in the third quarter compared with $0.82 million reported in the year-ago period. The revenues comprised entirely of collaboration revenues. Revenues substantially missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate of $4.0 million and $6.0 million, respectively.

Post the announcement of the third-quarter results, CRISPR shares rose 3.4% in after-market trading on Nov 1. However, the stock has declined 31.4% so far this year compared with the industry's fall of 20.4%.



Quarter in Detail

For the reported quarter, research and development expenses were $116.6 million, up 40% from the year-ago figure to support the development of pipeline programs and costs related to the increased headcounts to support the developmental programs.

General and administrative expenses rose 14% year over year to $27 million.

Collaboration expenses for the third quarter reached $38.9 million, up 73% year-over-year. The rise was driven by increased pre-commercial and manufacturing costs associated with CRISPR’s hemoglobinopathies program under the Vertex VRTX collaboration.

As of Sep 30, 2022, the company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.97 billion compared with $2.07 billion as of Jun 30, 2022.

Pipeline Updates

CRISPR Therapeutics is developing exa-cel — an investigational ex-vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT) — in partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Last month, CRISPR and partner Vertex reported that the FDA granted exa-cel a rolling review for the potential treatment of SCD and TDT. Vertex will submit its biologics licensing application (BLA) for exa-cel for rolling review in November 2022. It expects to complete the submission by the end of first-quarter 2023. The companies are also on track to submit regulatory approvals of exa-cel for SCD and TDT in Europe and the United Kingdom by the end of 2022.

Exa-cel is currently being evaluated in two separate phase III studies, CLIMB THAL-111 and CLIMB SCD-121, for treating TDT and severe SCD, respectively.

Apart from CTX001, CRISPR Therapeutics is also developing three chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy candidates — CTX110, CTX120, and CTX130 — for hematological and solid-tumor cancers.

The company is currently evaluating CTX110 in a phase I CARBON pivotal study for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. The company is expected to report additional data from this study later this year.

An ongoing phase I study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of several dose levels of CTX120 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Two independent phase I studies are evaluating the safety and efficacy of several dose levels of CTX130 for treating solid tumors such as renal cell carcinoma (COBALT-RCC study) and certain T-cell and B-cell hematologic malignancies (COBALT-LYM study).

In September 2022, CRISPR received regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation for CTX130 from the FDA for treating mycosis fungoides and Sezary syndrome (MF/SS), which are different types of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL)

CRISPR is also advancing several next-generation CAR-T product candidates, namely — CTX112 targeting CD19 antigen and CTX131 targeting CD70 antigen. These candidates have been designed to enhance CAR-T potency.

Recently the FDA cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application for CTX112 targeting CD19+ B-cell malignancies. CRISPR intends to initiate a clinical study for the candidate in the first half of 2023.

