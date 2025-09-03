CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Down 5.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP). Shares have lost about 5.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CRISPR Therapeutics due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss Estimates

CRISPR Therapeutics reported a second-quarter 2025 loss of $2.40 per share, wider than the year-ago period’s loss of $1.49. The increased loss was attributable to a $96.3 million payment (recorded as acquired in-process R&D expenses) made to Sirius Therapeutics as part of a strategic collaboration agreement signed in May.

Excluding this special item, the adjusted loss stood at $1.29 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.47. No such expense was recorded in the year-ago period.

Total revenues, comprising only grant revenues, amounted to $0.89 million in the quarter, which significantly missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.6 million. In the year-ago period, CRISPR recorded total revenues of $0.5 million, which also comprised grant revenues.

Quarter in Detail

Research and development expenses declined 13% year over year to $69.9 million due to reduced employee-related costs. General and administrative expenses fell 3% year over year to $18.9 million in the quarter.

The company reported net collaboration expense of $45.2 million in the second quarter, down 13% year over year. This downside is attributable to the combination of the increasing share of Casgevy sales and declining operating expenses during the quarter.

As of June 30, 2025, the company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $1.72 billion, compared with $1.86 billion as of March 31, 2025.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

At this time, CRISPR Therapeutics has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, CRISPR Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

CRISPR Therapeutics belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Illumina (ILMN), has gained 0.1% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended June 2025.

Illumina reported revenues of $1.06 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -4.8%. EPS of $1.19 for the same period compares with $0.36 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Illumina is expected to post earnings of $1.16 per share, indicating a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.2% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Illumina. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.