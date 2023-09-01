CRISPR Therapeutics Awaits FDA Word On Its First Gene-editing Based Medicine

(RTTNews) - CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), a gene editing company developing gene-based medicines for serious diseases, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at Citi's 18th Annual Biopharma Conference on September 6.

Exa-cel, formerly known as CTX001, an investigational, autologous, ex vivo CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy, being jointly developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) and CRISPR Therapeutics, for severe sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia is under FDA review, with a decision due on December 8, 2023, and March 30, 2024, respectively.

Exa-cel will be reviewed by an advisory committee before the FDA announces its final decision.

If approved, Exa-cel would represent the first medicine based on CRISPR gene editing technology available in the market. The CRISPR gene editing technology won the Chemistry Nobel prize in 2020.

CRSP has traded in a range of $38.94 to $75.18 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $50.01, down 1.01%.

