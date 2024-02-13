News & Insights

Markets
CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Announces $280 Mln Direct Offering Of Shares At $71.50/Share; Stock Drops

February 13, 2024 — 09:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), Tuesday announced the pricing of approximately $280 million direct offering of shares at $71.50 per share, including a premium of more than 10 percent of the company's 30-day volume-weighted average price.

Samarth Kulkarni, chief executive officer and chairman of CRISPR Therapeutics, said, "This financing bolsters our already strong balance sheet, provides the opportunity for additional value creation, and gives us the flexibility to reach sustainability without requiring additional capital."

The financing led by EcoR1 Capital and SR One, is expected to close on or about February 27.

Currently, CRISPR's stock is sliding 3.70 percent, to $73.51 over the previous close of $76.44 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRSP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.