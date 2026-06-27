CRISPR Therapeutics AG vs. Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

CRISPR Therapeutics AG continues to pioneer gene-editing through its landmark CASGEVY therapy while maintaining a robust cash position.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals offers a profitable portfolio anchored by cystic fibrosis treatments alongside expansion into gene therapy and pain management.

Should you prioritize a pure-play innovator or a diversified healthcare giant for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than CRISPR Therapeutics ›

Deciding between CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) involves weighing high-growth gene-editing potential against a profitable, established leader. Both companies currently partner on breakthrough therapies but offer different investor profiles.

CRISPR Therapeutics focuses on transformative gene-based medicines, while Vertex dominates the cystic fibrosis market and generates substantial cash flow. They share the profits of their joint gene-editing therapy, CASGEVY. This comparison evaluates their financial health, risk factors, and current valuations to help you decide which fits your portfolio strategy better.

The case for CRISPR Therapeutics AG

CRISPR Therapeutics AG focuses on creating transformative medicines through its proprietary gene-editing platform. Its flagship product is CASGEVY, a therapy developed for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. The company relies heavily on its partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, sharing profits and losses at a 40% to 60% split. This customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business since the company maintains limited internal commercial infrastructure and relies on the global footprint of its partner.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $3.5 million, representing a decline of roughly 90.0% compared to the prior year. This decrease occurred as the company transitioned through different stages of milestone recognition and commercial rollout. The company reported a net loss of approximately $581.6 million for the period, reflecting the heavy investment required for its clinical pipeline. High net losses are typical for biotech stocks pursuing groundbreaking medical advancements.

According to its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.2x. This indicates that the company has a low level of total debt compared to the equity held by shareholders. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term obligations with short-term assets, is approximately 13.3x. Free cash flow was negative at nearly $345.9 million, as the company prioritized research over cash generation.

The case for Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals provides essential treatments for serious diseases, primarily dominating theglobal marketfor cystic fibrosis therapies. Its portfolio includes widely used medicines like TRIKAFTA and ALYFTREK, alongside its newer acute pain medication, JOURNAVX. The company operates through a global distribution network of wholesalers and specialty pharmacies. It also leads the commercialization of CASGEVY in its partnership with CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

For FY 2025, the company generated revenue of close to $12 billion, a year-over-year increase of roughly 8.9%. Net income reached approximately $4.0 billion, demonstrating the company's ability to maintain high profitability from its established drug portfolio. The net margin was roughly 32.7%, illustrating the significant portion of revenue that remains after all expenses are paid. These figures highlight a mature business model with steady cash inflows and consistent growth.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.4x. A low ratio suggests the company is not overly dependent on borrowed money to fund its operations. The current ratio stands at roughly 2.9x, indicating a healthy margin of safety for meeting short-term financial commitments. Free cash flow, calculated as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was strong at nearly $3.2 billion.

Risk profile comparison

CRISPR Therapeutics AG faces significant hurdles regarding its financial sustainability, having incurred substantial operating losses that require frequent capital raises. One such raise included a $600 million convertible note issuance in Q1 2026. The company also faces intellectual property litigation from ToolGen, which alleges patent infringement by its core gene-editing technology. Furthermore, any disruption in its relationship with its primary partner could materially harm its commercial prospects and long-term viability.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals deals with heavy revenue concentration, as the vast majority of its sales come from its cystic fibrosis portfolio. This makes the business vulnerable to new competitive launches or regulatory actions affecting those specific drugs. Clinical setbacks, such as the RewinD-LB trial failure, remind investors of the inherent risks in drug development. Additionally, the company faces pressure from federal initiatives like the Inflation Reduction Act and legal arbitration with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation over royalty costs.

Valuation comparison

Vertex Pharmaceuticals trades at a lower revenue multiple than its younger peer, though its earnings valuation sits closer to the broader sector average.

Metric CRISPR Therapeutics AG Vertex Pharmaceuticals Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 18.6x 25.3x 24.6x P/S ratio 1270x 10x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLV sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

These two stocks require completely different investor mindsets, and the choice between them is less about which is better and more about what you're trying to do. Vertex is a profitable, cash-generating business with a dominant market position and a pipeline expanding beyond cystic fibrosis. It rewards patience without demanding it — the kind of stock that quietly compounds while you're watching something else. CRISPR is a different proposition entirely. You're betting on a technology platform still proving itself, with real clinical shots on goal but no earnings and a long road to commercial independence. The upside is asymmetric if the pipeline delivers; so is the downside if it doesn't. An investor who wants durable healthcare exposure without binary outcomes owns Vertex. A risk-tolerant investor with a long horizon and conviction in gene editing has a case for CRISPR. And if you want both ends of the spectrum, together they form a natural barbell for a healthcare allocation — a profitable compounder paired against a high-risk platform bet.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.