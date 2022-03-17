CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP). Shares have added about 5.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CRISPR Therapeutics AG due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

CRISPR Therapeutics Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y

CRISPR Therapeutics reported fourth-quarter 2021 net loss per share of $1.84, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.74. The company posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the year-ago period.

CRISPR Therapeutics' total revenues, which comprise grants and collaboration revenues, came in at $12.9 million for the fourth quarter compared with $0.4 million reported in the year-ago period. The rise in revenues was attributable to a milestone payment of $12.3 million received from Vertex Pharmaceuticals upon attaining a research milestone in the Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1) program. The top line also substantially beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.4 million.

Quarter in Detail

For the reported quarter, research and development expenses were $134.5 million, up 63.3% from the year-ago figure due to increased headcount expenses and development costs for advancing the hemoglobinopathies and immuno-oncology programs.

General and administrative expenses declined 6.4% year over year to $24.1 million.

As of Dec 31, 2021, the company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $2.4 billion compared with $2.5 billion on Sep 30, 2021.

Full-Year Results

In 2021, CRISPR Therapeutics generated revenues of $915 million, reflecting a substantial year-over-year rise due to collaboration revenues from Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

For the same period, the company reported earnings of $4.70 per share against the year-ago loss of $5.29.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -11% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

