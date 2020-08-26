CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP). Shares have added about 2.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CRISPR Therapeutics AG due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

CRISPR Therapeutics Q2 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates

CRISPR Therapeutics reported second-quarter 2020 loss per share of $1.30, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 92 cents per share and also the year-ago loss of $1.01.

Collaboration revenues comprising the company’s total revenues came in at $0.1 million, down from $0.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line also substantially missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23 million.

Quarter in Detail

In the reported quarter, research and development expenses were $59.4 million, up 50.4% from the year-ago figure due to increased headcount and platform development costs for pipeline development.

General and administrative expenses also surged 35.4% year-over-year to $21.4 million due to higher professional and facilities costs.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.