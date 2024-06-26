CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) ending at $56.63, denoting a +1.22% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.02% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$1.37, reflecting a 39.8% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.39 million, indicating an 88.02% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$5.51 per share and revenue of $89.43 million, indicating changes of -184.02% and -75.91%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.22% higher. As of now, CRISPR Therapeutics AG holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.