CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) reached $37.77, with a -0.03% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.13%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 9.92% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 8.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming release. On that day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is projected to report earnings of -$1.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.89%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.24 million, reflecting a 947.2% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.99 per share and revenue of $56.98 million, which would represent changes of -14.98% and +52.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.72% upward. CRISPR Therapeutics AG presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.