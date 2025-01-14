CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) standing at $38.36, reflecting a -1.26% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.52%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.23%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 12.18% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 2.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.45%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.20, down 209.09% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.83 million, indicating a 94.62% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% lower. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.