CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $45.20, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 3.72% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$1.45, showcasing a 2.84% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

CRSP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$5.58 per share and revenue of $64.2 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -187.63% and -82.7%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRSP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.