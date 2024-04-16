CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $57.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 17.84% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 5.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$1.63, marking a 143.28% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.31 million, reflecting a 91.69% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$6.24 per share and a revenue of $105.41 million, representing changes of -221.65% and -71.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% higher within the past month. As of now, CRISPR Therapeutics AG holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.