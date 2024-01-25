CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) ended the recent trading session at $62.87, demonstrating a -0.22% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.21, signifying an 85.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $144.28 million, indicating a 1442670% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 7.78% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, CRISPR Therapeutics AG boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.