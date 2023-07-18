CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $57.75, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.81% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.53% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is projected to report earnings of -$2.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.2 million, up 1901.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$6.37 per share and revenue of $221.15 million. These totals would mark changes of +23.8% and +18359.92%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.