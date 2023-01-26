CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $50.47, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 29.5% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.32, down 26.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.18 million, down 5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% lower. CRISPR Therapeutics AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

