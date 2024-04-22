CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $55.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 23.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 6.67%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.97%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to post earnings of -$1.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 143.28%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.31 million, showing a 91.69% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$6.24 per share and a revenue of $105.41 million, demonstrating changes of -221.65% and -71.6%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CRISPR Therapeutics AG presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

