CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $114.74, marking a -0.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRSP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.19, up 422.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $678.05 million, up 1695012.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $570.12 million, which would represent changes of +112.48% and +79194.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.12% higher within the past month. CRSP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CRSP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 175.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.02, so we one might conclude that CRSP is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

